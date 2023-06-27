Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.50, but opened at $222.41. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $225.69, with a volume of 375,419 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.17.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

