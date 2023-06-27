Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.58. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7929825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.57.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

