S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Trading Down 3.5 %

SANW opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.