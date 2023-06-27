Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $28.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYM opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

