T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 6.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TROW opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

