Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT opened at $4.00 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.