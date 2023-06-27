Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
TAIT opened at $4.00 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Taitron Components from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.