Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 274,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

