Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 142,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,114. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

