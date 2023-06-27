Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHCV traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

