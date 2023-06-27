TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,435. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $35,865.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 43,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 273,701 shares of company stock worth $1,291,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.