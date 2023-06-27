TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.91.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

