Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Increases Dividend to GBX 46 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Telecom Plus Price Performance
TEP stock traded up GBX 124.20 ($1.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,634.20 ($20.78). 240,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,831.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,442 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($32.17).
About Telecom Plus
