Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Increases Dividend to GBX 46 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TEP stock traded up GBX 124.20 ($1.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,634.20 ($20.78). 240,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,831.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,442 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,530 ($32.17).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

