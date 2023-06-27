Tellor (TRB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.43 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $10.57 or 0.00034944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and $5.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,405,832 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.