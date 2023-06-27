Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $537.42 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $537.42 million and approximately $51.92 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002180 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002585 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000985 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,091,433,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,821,329,608,264 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

