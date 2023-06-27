TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Tops $128.59 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $128.59 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,650,743 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,242,003 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

