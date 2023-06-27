Terran Coin (TRR) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,274.08

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $21,274.08 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

