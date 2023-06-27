TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 8.2%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$152.89 and last traded at C$152.18. Approximately 186,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 222,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.60.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$145.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.