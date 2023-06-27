The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

