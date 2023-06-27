The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

