The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
