The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ENSG opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,618 shares of company stock worth $12,112,447. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.