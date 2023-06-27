The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock remained flat at $69.44 on Tuesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.
About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
