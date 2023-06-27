The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock remained flat at $69.44 on Tuesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.

About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

