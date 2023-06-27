The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $314.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.59. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

