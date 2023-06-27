The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Progressive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.