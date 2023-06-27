The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 946,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

