The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Daryn A. Walters Buys 1,654 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. 396,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

