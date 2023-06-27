Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.71 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $229.71 million and $3.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,188,510,620 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

