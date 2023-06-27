Threshold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.46 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $229.95 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02313114 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $28,647,372.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

