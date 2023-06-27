Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.30. 1,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 137.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.60.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.30 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 77.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7993385 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Timbercreek Financial

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

