Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.16

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 446114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $355.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

