Traders Buy High Volume of Nutrien Call Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,595 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average daily volume of 7,913 call options.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,765. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 783,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

