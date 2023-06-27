Traders Purchase Large Volume of Academy Sports and Outdoors Call Options (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,769 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 4,361 call options.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 993,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,664. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $69.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.