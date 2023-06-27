Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 million-$6.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 million.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of TGAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,259. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Transphorm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

