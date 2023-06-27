TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.36 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $162.59 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002562 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,958,069,718 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

