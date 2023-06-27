Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,098. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

