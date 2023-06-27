Truist Financial Raises Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $23.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.