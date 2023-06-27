TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 10.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,129,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,597,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

TuSimple Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.