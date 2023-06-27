TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Down 3.5%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 7,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 38,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $23,053,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

