U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 17th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,417,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

