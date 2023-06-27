Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,960,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,799 shares.The stock last traded at $3.63 and had previously closed at $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 504.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 356,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 297,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 290.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 845,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 628,579 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading

