Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 325,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,695. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.84.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

