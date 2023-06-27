Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.27 or 0.00017409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $121.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00287845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.3215476 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 706 active market(s) with $213,900,301.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

