Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 156138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 990.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

