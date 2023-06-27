Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.8% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.94. 1,742,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,681,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Upstart Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

