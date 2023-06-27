USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $93.38 million and approximately $594,532.62 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00729654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00122451 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

