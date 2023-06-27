Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 2,982,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $8,740,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,923,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

