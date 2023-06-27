Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $373,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,815,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $376.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

