Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

