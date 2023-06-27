Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 104,357 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,357 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $313.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.