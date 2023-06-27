Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

