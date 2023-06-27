Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a reinstates rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 58.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 99,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 118,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

